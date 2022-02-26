In a statement, the DFA said the Filipinos, who were from the capital city of Kyiv some 540 kilometers away from Lviv, were met personally by Philippine Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinang-Ruiz. Handout

MANILA—Forty Filipinos in Ukraine arrived in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv to seek safety as Russia continued its advance into the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

In a statement, the agency said the Filipinos, who were from the capital city of Kyiv, some 540 kilometers away from Lviv, were met personally by Philippine Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinang-Ruiz.

Ruiz was assigned to oversee the repatriation and prepared their entry into Poland.

"The Ambassador warmly welcomed the Filipinos to a hotel in Lviv and assured them that the Philippine Embassy is ready to assist them to leave Ukraine and enter Poland in order to board their flights on their way home to the Philippines," the statement read.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola earlier said that 181 out of an estimated 300 Filipinos have been accounted in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted Saturday afternoon (Manila time) that he was on his way to the Poland-Ukraine border.

On the way to the border and meet our people on the other side escorted by our sterling POLAND PE. The sun is out, clear skies, you can see forever. What a beautiful day for a reunion. Thank you Poland. https://t.co/aBQlk6RsoM — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 26, 2022

A Global News report described Lviv as a “safe haven” for Ukrainians, and Canadian and American diplomats.

It is about an hour drive from the Ukraine-Poland border.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russian forces were expected to attack Kyiv by nightfall.

Residents of the capital were already advised by the defense ministry to make petrol bombs to help in repelling Russian invaders. — With a report from Reuters

