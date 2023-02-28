Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

PH Coast Guard patuloy na binabantayan ang lumubog motor tanker sa Mindoro para maiwasan ang oil spill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Patuloy na binabantayan ng Philippine Coast Guard ang lumubog na motor tanker sa Oriental Mindoro para maiwasan ang oil spill.

Ayon sa tagapagsalita ng PCG na si Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, sa kasalukuyan ay tanging diesel oil pa lamang ang nakikita sa lugar, at hindi pa ang industrial o unrefined oil na karga ng tanker.

Ipinaliwanag ni Balilo na mas nakakapaminsala ang unrefined oil kumpara sa diesel na karaniwang ginagamit para mapatakbo ang mga bangka at barko.

Sa ngayon ay nakipag-ugnayan na ang PCG sa may-ari ng lumubog na motor tanker para maialis na ito sa lugar at masiguro ang integridad ng lalagyan ng karga nitong langis.

Nauna nang nailigtas ang 20 tripulante ng MT Princess Empress matapos itong lumubog dahil sa malalakas na alon.

Ayon sa kapitan ng barko na si Lawrence Bongalos, karga nito ang 800,000 litrong industrial fuel oil.

- TeleRadyo, 28 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Philippine Coast Guard   PCG   Oriental Mindoro   MT Princess Empress   Teleradyo   Tagalog news  