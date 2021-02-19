Home  >  News

IATF recommends putting entire PH under MGCQ in March

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2021 10:53 PM

The Philippines' pandemic task force is recommending looser quarantine restrictions throughout the country next month.

The trade secretary said the reopening of the Philippine economy can no longer wait until vaccinations can begin. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 19, 2021
