DLSU investigating alleged frat hazing of student

MANILA - De La Salle University is investigating a reported incident of hazing involving a student that happened outside its campus.

In a statement, DLSU Office for Strategic Communications executive director Johannes Leo Badillo said the university has received the complaint regarding the incident, and is "currently conducting an internal investigation and in communication with the parties involved."

"DLSU adopts a Zero Tolerance for All Forms of Violence Policy initiated by students, particularly those who are members of recognized and unrecognized student organizations. This aims to protect the Lasallian community from activities that result in physical and psychological harm," he said.

According to the student, 18-year-old Jose "JL" Bautista III, he was invited to join the APO fraternity, which is not recognized by DLSU. His father, Jose Bautista, Jr., is a member of the group.

During his initiation, he was reportedly hit on his legs with a paddle more than a dozen times, and his fingers were squeezed with pens. He was also brought to a restroom without ventilation.

There were instances when members of the group hurled expletives against him, JL said on TeleRadyo on Wednesday.

"Minura ako and my father ... they said, 'Tatay mo traydor, ikaw squealer. PI kayong mag-ama.' That was the worst one (for) me. Okay lang kung ako lang 'yung minura pero they brought my father into it. Wala nang respeto," he recalled.

"Kaya kong tiisin 'yung lahat ng bugbog sa akin, pero 'di ko kaya tiisin 'yung tatay ko minura at sinabing traydor."

He knew the 13 members of the APO fraternity who were part of the incident, adding a female student also underwent hazing with him.

JL asserted that he will be filing charges against the group members, saying he will accept DLSU's decision if it chooses to expel him as a consequence. Before he enrolled, he signed a contract with the university to avoid violence.

His parents have already filed a formal complaint before the prosecutors in Manila and Pasay City. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Feb. 15, 2022