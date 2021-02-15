DOT wants no age restrictions for Luneta, Intramuros visitors despite pandemic
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 15 2021 04:55 PM
TeleRadyo, COVID-19, COVID-19 pandemic, health, Luneta, Intramuros, Berna Romulo-Puyat, Department of Tourism
- /news/02/15/21/airasia-offers-p317-flights-to-boracay-bohol-palawan
- /news/02/15/21/palace-denies-extortion-after-duterte-demands-us-payment-over-vfa
- /news/02/15/21/pagtatag-ng-department-of-overseas-filipinos-di-kailangan-ng-malaking-pondo-nograles
- /sports/02/15/21/mma-pinay-striker-targets-muay-thai-kickboxing-titles-in-one
- /sports/02/15/21/football-striker-robert-mendy-leaves-united-city-fc