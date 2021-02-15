DOT wants no age restrictions for Luneta, Intramuros visitors despite pandemic

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat on Monday said it hopes to lift the age restriction for visitors of open space tourist attractions in the capital city to help spur tourism in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Tourism plans to ask Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso if the proposal can be done in Intramuros and Luneta, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

"We thought it was safe kasi open space naman siya at malaki naman talaga ang Intramuros at Luneta," she said.

(We though it was safe because Intramuros and Luneta are big open spaces.)

"We'll be asking Yorme kung ano pananaw niya sa no age restriction... We will always respect the local government unit," she said.

(We'll be asking the Mayor what he thinks about the no age restriction policy... We will always respect the local government unit.)