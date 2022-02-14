Home  >  News

COVID Alert Level 2 in NCR extended until February 28

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2022 11:12 PM

The Philippine government heeded the call of Metro Manila mayors to retain Alert Level 2 in the capital region until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, seven other areas in the country are placed under the stricter Alert Level 3. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 14, 2022
 
