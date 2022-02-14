COVID Alert Level 2 in NCR extended until February 28
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 14 2022 11:12 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 Alert Level 2, NCR, Metro Manila
- /video/news/02/14/22/ph-presidential-aspirants-campaign-in-various-regions
- /news/02/14/22/ph-embassy-sa-qatar-tinulungang-makauwi-ang-201-distressed-filipinos
- /life/02/14/22/alamin-mga-pwedeng-ibigay-puntahan-sa-valentines-2022
- /video/news/02/14/22/marcos-jr-de-guzman-to-face-off-in-debate-hosted-by-quiboloys-network
- /video/news/02/14/22/what-presidential-bets-say-about-latest-pulse-asia-survey