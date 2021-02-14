Home  >  News

Barangay officials mananagot kapag bumalik ang mga harang sa daan: MMDA

Posted at Feb 14 2021 08:48 PM

Mananagot ang mga opisyal ng barangay kapag hindi napanatiling malinis sa mga harang ang mga sidewalk at kalsada sa Metro Manila. Puspusan naman ang operasyon ng mga local government unit na alisin ang mga nakahambalang sa daan para makahabol sa deadline ng clearing operations sa Lunes, Pebrero 15. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Pebrero 2021

