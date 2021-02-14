Barangay officials mananagot kapag bumalik ang mga harang sa daan: MMDA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 14 2021 08:48 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, road clearing, clearing operations, road obstruction, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Department of the Interior and Local Government, TV Patrol, Michael Delizo
- /business/02/14/21/ilang-mambabatas-nanawagang-ipagpaliban-ang-pagtaas-sa-interbank-atm-fees
- /entertainment/02/14/21/vin-abrenica-sophie-albert-expecting-their-first-child
- /news/02/14/21/comelec-pinalawig-ang-voter-registration-hours
- /news/02/14/21/gobernador-gusto-umano-i-quarantine-pati-mga-empleyado-ng-gobyerno-dilg
- /overseas/02/14/21/uk-says-it-shares-us-concerns-over-who-covid-19-mission-to-china