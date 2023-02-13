Home  >  News

Barko ng PH Coast Guard tinutukan ng laser ng China Coast Guard sa Ayungin Shoal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 08:27 PM

Muling nakaranas ng pangha-harass ng China ang barko ng Pilipinas sa West Philippine Sea. Tinutukan ng military-grade laser ng China Coast Guard ang barko ng Philippine Coast Guard sa Ayungin Shoal noong isang linggo. Tinawag naman ng Armed Forces of the Philippines na “offensive” at “unsafe” ang ginawa ng China. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Pebrero 2023

