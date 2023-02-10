Home  >  News

BuCor official recants previous statements vs De Lima

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2023 03:21 AM

A former Philippine prisons official appears in court to recant his previous statements which linked detained former senator Leila de Lima to drug trafficking. De lima's lawyers plan to use the testimony of Rafael Ragos to get her released on bail. Jeff Caparas reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 10, 2022
