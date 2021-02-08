Restobar sa QC, ipinasara dahil sa paglabag sa health protocols

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Ipinasara ang isang restobar sa Mo. Ignacia corner Scout Lazcano, Quezon City matapos lumabag sa health protocols.

Inireklamo ito ng concerned citizens sa QC Task Force Disiplina dahil hanggang alas-3 ng madaling araw umano ito bukas.

Nang silipin ng mga awtoridad, full capacity at walang physical distancing sa loob ng restobar, unlimited ang serving ng alak na dapat 5 bote kada tao lamang, at may banda na dapat nasa open area lamang.

Ayon sa management, kakabukas lamang nila at invited na tao lamang ang maaaring pumasok. Hindi na nila umano napigilan ang pagdating ng mga customer.

--Ulat ni Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News