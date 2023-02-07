Home > News 2 Japanese fugitives deported from PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 07 2023 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines deports two Japanese fugitives and prepares to expel two others back to their homeland. The move comes ahead of the working visit to Japan by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Japanese fugitive Japanese crime ring Japan BI Bureau of Immigration deportation /overseas/02/07/23/man-sets-himself-ablaze-outside-morocco-consulate-in-madrid/sports/02/07/23/mpl-philippines-season-11-to-be-held-in-makati/news/02/07/23/davao-region-logs-368-hfmd-cases-mostly-kids/news/02/07/23/m51-quake-rocks-camarines-norte/video/business/02/07/23/ph-shares-fall-after-hot-ph-inflation-report