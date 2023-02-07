Home  >  News

2 Japanese fugitives deported from PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2023 10:27 PM

The Philippines deports two Japanese fugitives and prepares to expel two others back to their homeland.

The move comes ahead of the working visit to Japan by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 7, 2023
