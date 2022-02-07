Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A local faith-based group has launched a new voters’ education campaign aimed at helping Filipinos choose the right candidates in the May 2022 polls.

Power of Purple 2022, a website created by the Philippine Misereor Partnership Inc. (PMPI), rates candidates on their performance on issues such as the environment, peace, human rights, sustainable agriculture, disaster risk reduction, and good governance.

“Yung Power of Purple ay pinrofile namin sabi nga ‘no yung mga vice president and presidentiables natin ngayon at ang ginamit naming lens would be yung aming adbokasiya, which are ano ba ang stand nila ‘no sa mga issues na ito at ano yung mga nagawa nilang mga policy push o mga batas o ordinansa related dito, at ano yung aktwal na mga programa o aksyon na ginawa nila,” said Yolanda Esguerra, the group’s national director.

Esguerra said they also launched the project to help fight misinformation online.

“Kasi talagang maraming mga, ang data natin napakaraming nasa internet na sa kasalukuyan. At of course yung fake news and trolling, ay napakalawak din. So kaya ito, inilagay namin sa website ng PMPI.”

She also noted that the PMPI, which is composed of more than 250 church and faith-based groups, believes that Filipino Christians should vote according to their values.

“Napakahalaga nung mga values mo, hindi lang kasi sapat ang pagiging Kristiyano, yung dala-dala mong values na itinuro sa’yo ng relihiyon mo--sa atin sa Kristiyano, alam natin halimbawa ngayon yung care for people, yan ang primary eh, yang paglilingkod at pagmamahal sa kapwa,” she said.

“Dapat itong mga values na’to dinadala at ginagamit natin na lente sa pagjudge sa kung sino yung ating iboboto,” Esguerra added.

--ANC, 7 February 2022