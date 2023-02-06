Home > News Marcos Jr. urges AFP to seek more partnerships ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2023 10:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the country's armed forces to seek more partnerships that can introduce it to never combat capabilities. His remarks followed the Philippines' decision to open more of its military facilities to US troops. The move made under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement has earned mixed reactions from local officials and analysts. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TWT, ANC, ANC promo Read More: TWT ANC EDCA Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement US Cagayan EDCA sites AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines /life/02/07/23/goodbye-valentina-janella-gets-makeover-as-darna-wraps-up/news/02/07/23/koreano-at-kasintahang-pinay-arestado-dahil-sa-droga/news/02/06/23/vape-products-na-nakakaakit-umano-sa-bata-kinondena-ni-cayetano/video/news/02/06/23/mental-health-di-basta-basta-lang-na-usapin-eksperto/news/02/06/23/77-newly-promoted-senior-afp-officials-take-oath-before-marcos-jr