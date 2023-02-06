Home  >  News

ANC

Marcos Jr. urges AFP to seek more partnerships

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2023 10:38 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the country's armed forces to seek more partnerships that can introduce it to never combat capabilities.

His remarks followed the Philippines' decision to open more of its military facilities to US troops.

The move made under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement has earned mixed reactions from local officials and analysts. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 6, 2023
 
