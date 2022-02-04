Watch more on iWantTFC



MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday outlined his 10-point agenda on how he plans to steer the Philippines' economy and governance should he win the 2022 national elections.

Among the Manila Mayor's top priorities are hiking the budget allocations for housing and education.

The loan pool for micro, small and medium enterprises will also be increased to P30 billion from current P1.5 billion to help these businesses "upgrade their business models," Domagoso said during the KBP Presidential Candidates Forum.

"We will also build more agro-industrial zones with more technological facilities," he said.

He also pushed for an open data policy for government, saying this would help curb corruption.

"We must make public data open, freely downloadable and available," he said.

"We will simplify government process and do this through automation... Lesser human discretion, lesser corruption."