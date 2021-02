PH Red Cross eyeing COVID-19 vaccine procurement: chairman

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross is eyeing to procure COVID-19 vaccines, its chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said Wednesday.

The non-government organization will offer its assistance to government in its national vaccination program, Gordon earlier said.

The Red Cross is already helping government in inoculating children against measles, he said.

"Nagorder ako, kung pwede, sa malalaking kompanya tulad nitong AstraZeneca 2 million (doses), Moderna 200,000 (doses). May kakausapin kami dito sa ibang tao," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I've ordered, if it's allowed, from big firms like AstraZeneca, 2 million and 200,000 from Moderna. We will also talk to other companies.)

The Philippines is forecast to begin its COVID-19 immunization program this month as it expects the arrival of around 1 million doses of vaccine.

Government aims to vaccinate up 70 million people against the new coronavirus this year to achieve herd immunity.