Pacquiao may paalala sa Comelec ukol sa Marcos cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 08:53 PM

Pinaalalahanan ni presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao ang Commission on Elections na dapat mamayani ang interes ng publiko sa pagdedesisyon sa disqualification case laban kay Bongbong Marcos. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Enero 2022
 

