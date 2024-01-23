2 Ukrainian 'pastorals' accuse Quiboloy of sexual abuse

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two Ukrainian women who joined the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church of Davao-based Pastor Apollo Quiboloy revealed before the Philippine Senate that they were sexually abused by the pastor.

Alias Nina said she was encouraged to join the church after her mom and siblings started listening to the pastor in 2012.

In the same year, Nina traveled to Davao City and became a "pastoral" or a special assistant to the pastor in just 6 months.

Nina said Quiboloy personally told her that if she wanted to become a pastoral, "you must sacrifice everything including your body."

"I was very innocent to that, I did not understand. I thought it meant you must not get married," she said in video testimony played before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

She said Quiboloy later explained that sacrificing your body meant "you have to have sex with him."

Nina said she became a pastoral in the summer of 2013 and stayed until 2021, a total of 8 years.

During that time, she said she and other pastorals had sex with Quiboloy on multiple occasions.

"Yes, all of us. You don’t say the same thing is happening because they are always saying, 'don’t tell anybody'. It’s very sacred ministry. Not everybody can be like that. It’s not all the same," she said.

She also said that some of the pastorals were only called once or twice while others had to have sex with Quiboloy every week.

"Like once or twice, and the others they have to be like every week. It’s called night duty. Like us. We have to be there every week. There’s a schedule for every girl that you have to be there," Nina said.

"Every time I go there, I was just praying that he will just be sleeping and not touching me. One time at night, he came to me to my room to like have sex and I was crying. I said I don’t want and he got mad at me. He said; ‘You’re going to hell because of that.'"

SEX WITH MINORS

Alias "Sofia", another Ukrainian woman who became a member of the church, narrated a similar story to the Senate.

Sofia said she joined KOJC in 2014 when she was 21 years old. She said she stayed in a dorm-like building where most of the occupants were Ukrainian.

Sofia said Quiboloy was warm and friendly towards her at first.

Another pastoral, identified as Jacqueline Roy, shared a room with Sofia and told her that she must be ready to "sacrifice everything, including her body."

At the time, she said she had already sacrificed a lot to go to Davao. leaving behind her job, home, school, parents and friends.

She said it was the Filipino pastoral Jack Roy who told her to go to Quiboloy's room because he wanted a massage.

"I took a bath. I put pajamas. I’m crying, I’m scaring. It’s night and because I never stay in pastor alone in the night, the dark. I was nervous.

It was big room. And before [Quiboloy's] room, there was a little room."

"Ate Jack led me there and she said, 'Go in pastor’s room.' And I just stayed in this little room because I was scared and I was crying and pastor was waiting for me."

"When he realized I’m not coming, he went out and pulled me in his room.

I was like scared. He said massage me. Feet, here, here, here. And little by little, and I was very nervous and it was dark and suddenly he start to move my hands to put on his back, butt. He said massage here and I was like, hmmm, okay, and I massaged. After that, little by little, he just turned to me and he removed my clothes and because I was very shocked, I was like I cannot explain, because I was nervous, this is what happened. He just removed my clothes and have sex with me."

In her testimony, Sofia said she did not know that Quiboloy was allegedly having sex with minors until several years after she joined the church.

A senior pastoral made the admission after reprimanding the other pastorals for crying because of their duties.

"She said: ‘Oh you’re crying that you’re pastorals. At least you’re mature but I became a pastoral when I was 12 years old.' This is the time I was shocked."

"The next day, when I heard that—- became a pastoral when she was 12 years old, I start to fight with pastor and ask: ‘Why is it normal?’"

The Senate hearing chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros is focusing on former Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJOC) members' allegations that Quiboloy is engaged in human trafficking, rape and other human rights violations.