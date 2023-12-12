Ex-Quiboloy church workers claim abuse, forced to solicit

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two former members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy claimed Tuesday suffering physical abuse while being forced to sell goods and solicit alms from strangers while being members of the religious group.

In a press conference held by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, a certain "alias Jackson" said in a video that he was just 15 years old when he was invited to join a youth camp of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in 1999.

He said that after joining the group, they were asked to "solicit" alms in different areas including Dipolog, Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboange del Norte, and the entire of Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

At first, he said he was allowed to keep 10-20 percent of the money he earned from begging but after the camp, he was required to return everything.

"Akala ko nga 'yung remittance na 150 araw araw nung 1999 malaki na yun. 'Yun pala tag P800, P1000 hindi pa pala sila kuntento dun."

"Tapos sabihin nila kuha-kuha ka lang ng pangkain mo, tapos sabihin pa na wag ka magnanakaw dahil blood money 'yan. Pangkain lang, wag ka kukuha ng kahit piso diyan dahil makita ng Ama, parusahan ka. May karma," he said.

Jackson said he received his first punishment after being slapped by a minister in December 1999 after only remitting a small amount to the church.

The punishment escalated to being caned up to 50 times for failing to remit enough money.

"Nung 2014 mahigit 100 ang pinalo. Kasama ako doon, 100 bawat isang lalaki. 'Yung isang babae dun 100, halos gumapang na pagkatapos," he said, adding that the cane used was similar to paddles used for fraternity hazings.

MASSAGES, PUTO KUTSINTA

Another former KOJC member also detailed a similar story, claiming she was forced to pretend to be a deaf-mute so she could get more alms from strangers.

In a video, Arlene Stone said she was 15 years old when she joined KOJC and sent to work by the church.

"Namamalimos po kami sa Amoranto, pinadala kami from Davao to Manila para mamalimos...Pinagpapanggap po kami na mga pipi at bingi at mga fake na student po. May dala-dala po kami ng iba’t ibang association para kami po ay lumikom ng pera. Isa po sa mga association na dala namin ang CJF Children’s Joy Foundation, Pag-asa ng Buhay, Pagdamay sa Dukha Association, Shivers, Sons of David. Seven po yung association," she said.

Another way for KOJC to make money, Stone said, was to make members sell food.

"Kalaunan po ay pinagpatinda po kami ng mga puto at kutsinta diyan sa Maynila. Pero bago po kami pinapagtinda diyan sa Maynila, nag-umpisa po kami magtinda ng puto’t kutsinta sa Davao. Hanggang kami po ay trinaffic sa iba’t ibang panig ng Mindanao," she said.

She said she was sent to Manila after being one of the best sellers of food in Davao.

Stone said she underwent punishment from the church including caning and being forced to fast if she did not meet her quota.

She said she was personally punished by Quiboloy. "It was 60 slashes at ako din po ay nakaranas na ipahiya sa harapan ng mga members at workers ni Quiboloy."

As a pastoral, Stone said she was also required to give massages to Quiboloy and his "spiritual wives."

