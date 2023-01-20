Home  >  News

ANC

Galvez seeks to fix issue on 3-year term law for key AFP officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2023 12:02 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine defense secretary hopes to placate what he admits were disgruntled members of the armed forces who were displeased by a new law that set a fixed three-year term for key military officials. More from Bianca Dava.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 20, 2023
Read More:  Carlito Galvez   Philippine defense secretary   three-year term military officials   armed forces  