Galvez seeks to fix issue on 3-year term law for key AFP officials
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 21 2023 12:02 AM
The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo, AFP
- /video/business/01/20/23/marcos-jr-says-rising-ph-debt-level-needs-to-be-addressed
- /news/01/20/23/onion-farmer-says-police-harassed-her-after-senate-hearing
- /sports/01/20/23/mobile-legends-dale-out-of-falcon-zico-moves-to-pro-esports
- /entertainment/01/20/23/why-regine-tolentino-chie-filomeno-teared-up-in-showtime
- /news/01/20/23/qc-govt-helps-kin-of-student-fatally-stabbed-in-school