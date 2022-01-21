Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Vice presidential candidate Lito Atienza said Friday he had tried to discourage presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso from running in May's election.

Atienza said he would have liked Domagoso to continue his work in developing Manila, where he also served as local chief executive for 3 terms.

"Nagsimula na siya, nagtatagumpay na siya, biglang tumakbong presidente. I tried my best telling him baka hindi tayo suwertehin ngayon dahil baka di mo pa panahon, maraming nauna sayo na handing-handa na eh," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(He has started to succeed, then he ran for president. I tried my best telling him that he might not be lucky this time, it wasn't his time yet, many others who came before him are ready.)

"Next election hinog na hinog ka, wala kang katalo-talo Isko. He could've been of service to Manila for what, another 7 years, 8 years?"

(Next election, he can't be defeated.)

Atienza said it was only under Domagoso's leadership that Manila developed again.

"Isko was already succeeding in injecting in the mindset of everyone development," he said.

"Natutuwa sana ako kay Isko. He was on his way to completing my program... 'Yung 2 mayor na sumunod sa'kin binago ang direksyon."

(I was happy because Isko was on his way to completing my program...The two mayors who succeeded me changed directions.)