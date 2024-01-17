Home  >  News

Sen. Pimentel urges Marcos to adhere to One China Policy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2024 11:23 PM

Philippine opposition senators called out President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his supposed misstep on the One-China Policy.

That's after he sent his congratulations to Taiwan's new pro-independence leader. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2024
