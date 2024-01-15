Home  >  News

Romualdez supports Senate review of 1987 Constitution’s economic provisions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:30 PM

Philippine House Speaker Martin Romualdez backed the Senate’s move to convene a constituent assembly to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Romualdez’ endorsement comes as his colleague seeks a House probe into bribery allegations plaguing the people’s initiative for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024
