Home > News Romualdez supports Senate review of 1987 Constitution's economic provisions ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:30 PM Philippine House Speaker Martin Romualdez backed the Senate's move to convene a constituent assembly to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Romualdez' endorsement comes as his colleague seeks a House probe into bribery allegations plaguing the people's initiative for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024 ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives Martin Romualdez 1987 Constitution constitutional amendments