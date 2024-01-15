Home  >  News

Marcos asks Senate to lead review of economic provisions of 1987 Constitution

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:28 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked the Senate to take the lead in reviewing proposed economic amendments to the country’s constitution.

The president said the people’s initiative being pushed by congressional leaders is too divisive. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024
 
