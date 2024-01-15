Home > News Marcos asks Senate to lead review of economic provisions of 1987 Constitution ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked the Senate to take the lead in reviewing proposed economic amendments to the country’s constitution. The president said the people’s initiative being pushed by congressional leaders is too divisive. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight 1987 Constitution Ferdinand Marcos Jr. economic provisions constitutional amendments