DND, AFP chief present united front amid controversies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2023 09:58 PM

The new heads of the Philippine defense department and armed forces denied reports of unrest in the military.

They presented a united front Thursday when they held their first press conference since assuming their posts. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2023
 
