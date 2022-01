Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV4

SARS-CoV-2 virus particle (UK B.1.1.7 variant), isolated from a patient sample and cultivated in cell culture. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The IHU coronavirus variant has not shown the capacity to predominate in transmission, the World Health Organization representative to the Philippines said Wednesday.

The B.1.640.2 variant was believed to have evolved in Cameroon but was detected in France, said Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe.

"This variant has not shown capacity to predominate in transmission. It doesn't seem to have the capacity to be displacing delta or omicron," he said during a virtual public briefing.

"I don’t think it is at this point of time warrants as a variant of concern."

As for deltacron, the WHO is still coordinating with authorities in Cyprus, where it was first reported, according to Abeyasinghe.

"It’s very earlier days with deltacron. We've just heard about it. We are trying to understand it. There's some speculation there's laboratory contamination," he said.

"Teams from headquarters are undoubtedly engaging with authorities in Cyprus so they can understand. Once we have a clearer understanding we will comment on deltacron."

Government must take a risk-based approach in responding to currently circulating and future variants, Abeyasinghe said.

"We should try tp keep help people live with this variant rather than locking down. It’s health and economy not health versus economy," he said.

The Philippines has yet to detect deltacron or the IHU variant, Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.