PAGASA monitoring low pressure area near Davao

MANILA -- A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rains to parts of Visayas, Mindanao, and the Bicol Region on Tuesday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its daily weather bulletin, PAGASA said the low pressure area was last seen 705 km east of Davao City.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are likely over Visayas, Mindanao, Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, and Masbate due to the LPA, according to state meteorologists.

This means flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains may happen in these areas.

Weather forecaster Veronica Torres said the LPA is unlikely to affect northern parts of the Philippines, which are hoping for a continuous harvest of onions to bring down the commodity's soaring prices in the country.

"Sa ngayon medyo nananatiling mababa yung tsansa na magpapaulan siya dito sa may bandang north Luzon dahil--so nakikita natin mostly mas didikit ito sa bandang Mindanao area at may tsansa na maaaring manatili siya doon or maaaring mag-cross siya sa may bandang Mindanao po," she said.

(For now it has a low probability of bringing rains to north Luzon--we see it mostly sticking to Mindanao or cross the Mindanao land mass.)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan may bring cloudy skies with rains to Cagayan Valley, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol Region.

Metro Mania and the rest of Luzon will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

--TeleRadyo, 10 January 2023