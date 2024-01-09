Home  >  News

Lawmakers claim gov’t aid, cash being used in exchange for supporting charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:52 PM | Updated as of Jan 09 2024 11:53 PM

Several Philippine government agencies denied they are offering incentives allegedly to woo public support for constitutional amendments. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024
