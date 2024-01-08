Home  >  News

PNP chief files raps vs vlogger alleging destabilization plot against Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2024 11:58 PM

A retired military officer is sued by the Philippine National Police chief for linking him to an alleged destabilization plot against the government.

But a group sees the lawsuit as a threat to freedom of expression. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 8, 2024
