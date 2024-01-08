Home > News PNP chief files raps vs vlogger alleging destabilization plot against Marcos ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2024 11:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A retired military officer is sued by the Philippine National Police chief for linking him to an alleged destabilization plot against the government. But a group sees the lawsuit as a threat to freedom of expression. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 8, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PNP Philippine National Police Ferdinand Marcos Jr. destabilization