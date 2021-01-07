Home  >  News

Lower House to resume charter change talks amid pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2021 10:09 PM

The push at the Philippine legislature to revive constitutional amendments fuels speculations these could lead to a term extension for President Rodrigo Duterte.

Malacañang denies said speculations. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 7, 2021
