Low pressure area to bring rains to swathes of PH

MANILA -- A low pressure area over the Visayas region is expected to bring rains to large parts of the Philippines on Thursday, January 5, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 185 km west of Catbalogan City, Samar or 50 km east of Roxas City, Capiz.

MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region will likely face cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms because of the low pressure area, PAGASA said.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may happen in these areas, according to the state weather bureau.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are also possible due to the LPA or localized thunderstorms in the rest of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON, cloudy skies with rains are possible due to the amihan or northeast monsoon.

There will also be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains in the Ilocos Region due to the northeast monsoon.

--TeleRadyo, 5 January 2022