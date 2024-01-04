Watch more on iWantTFC

Acsilyn Miyazaki, a business owner in Pavia, Iloilo, has lost much needed revenue after an unscheduled power outage affected her frozen pizza business right after New Year's Day.

Miyazaki said the power outage started at 2:30 p.m. on January 2 and lasted until the following day, January 3. Power was restored nearly 24 hours later at noon.

"Nagro-rotational brownout para even out 'yung distribution ng kuryente. Pero hindi siya ganun katagal," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo

"Malaki na 'yung lugi namin. Dapat kahapon nakapag-dispatch kami ng 126 na frozen pizza pero hindi pwedeng i-dispatch kasi na-compromise 'yung quality ng mga gawa namin. Tumatagas 'yung freezer namin, 'yung mga pizza nag-defrost talaga. Dinispose kasi hindi pwedeng ipamigay o lutuin kasi soggy na."

Miyazaki said a similar power outage affected Iloilo last year, which was resolved after 3 days.

"Ang sinasabi ng local distributor, hindi daw enough ang supply at wala pa silang clearance mula sa NGCP. Ang sinasabi naman ng grid, dahil daw ito sa unscheduled na maintenance ng isang malaking planta. Eh hindi naman namin ito naiintidihan," she said.

She added: "Pagka-ganitong nawawalan kami ng kuryente, talagang tigil kami sa production kasi wala kaming kuryente."

The local government of Pavia has suspended classes at all levels, except college, for January 4, 2024.

The Department of Energy earlier said the power disturbance affected the entire Western Visayas Tuesday noon after the Unit 1 of Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) coal-fired power plant tripped due to boiler feed pump issue.

Unit 1 of Palm Concepcion Power Corporation (PCPC) and Unit 2 of PEDC then simultaneously tripped due to grid voltage imbalance.

"Other power plants within the Visayas grid were also affected by the Panay grid disturbances," DOE also said, adding that a total of six power plants tripped in the region.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, DOE said 198.1 megawatts (MW) is being served by Panay power plants and augmented by 50.9 MW from other sources in the Visayas, for a total of 245 MW served load.

NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza, meanwhile, noted 4 out of 13 power plants in Panay generate 70 percent of power supply for the island.

"Isa ang naka-maintenance shutdown, out of the 3 na unplanned, 2 ang nakabalik na at nag-uumpisa nang mag-ramp up at nasa around 84% na sila as of 6am," she said in a separate TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"The 3rd plant na pinakamalaki sa mga pumalya yung 135 megawatt, hanggang ngayon, zero generation pa sila."

"Meron ng mga lugar sa Panay Island na na-seserbisyuhan ng nalalabing supply pero hindi yan mabubuo until pumasok itong huling malaking planta. Nag-abiso sila sa amin na today daw po, mag-uumpisa silang mag-online at unti-unting mag-ramp up."

