Nangyayari sa Pilipinas tulad ng karanasan ng South Africa dahil sa omicron: eksperto

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2022 08:25 PM | Updated as of Jan 04 2022 08:26 PM

Naniniwala ang isang eksperto na ang nararanasan ng bansa ngayon ay kahalintulad ng naranasan ng South Africa noong nagsisimulang kumalat ang omicron variant doon. Nagpaalala naman ang mga doktor na huwag balewalain ang ano mang sintomas na mararanasan, lalo't hindi tiyak kung ito ay ordinaryong trangkaso lang o COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Enero 2022

