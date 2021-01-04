Pasig opens new one stop shop for business permits

Watch also in iWantTFC

Pasig has opened its second one stop shop that aims to boost the city's economy following a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Vico Sotto said on Monday.

The one stop shop at Ayala the 30th Mall will decongest transactions at the city hall, "bring our services closer to the businesses that give us the biggest bulk of our city's budget," improve ease of doing business, and reduce red tape, Sotto said on Twitter.

Launching of our new Pasig City BUSINESS ONE STOP SHOP at the Ayala the 30th Mall.



Did you know that almost 9,575 out of 27,790 Pasig businesses are based in just 2 out of our 30 barangays? (San Antonio and Ugong/ Ortigas CBD.)



This B.O.S.S. will help us:

➡️ pic.twitter.com/SyGygfc3yX — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) January 3, 2021

"Kailangan talaga natin alalayan ang ating lokal na ekonomiya ngayon. Sa panahon ng COVID, talagang maraming nagsara, maraming nalugi so we will do everything that we can to make things easier, to make things more convenient for our businesses in Pasig City," the mayor said in a public briefing.

(We need to assist our local economy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses incurred losses, closed.)

