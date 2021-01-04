Pasig opens new one stop shop for business permits
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 04 2021 04:43 PM
Pasig, business one stop shop, red tape, ease of doing business, economy, Vico Sotto, business pandemic, economy pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus worldometer, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus cases, coronavirus how many, coronavirus updates, COVID-19 updates, pandemic, COVID, COVID latest, coronavirus latest, Philippines coronavirus, Philippines news
- /news/01/04/21/sotto-files-new-bill-to-renew-abs-cbns-franchise
- /news/01/04/21/tone-toneladang-isda-namatay-sa-sampaloc-lake-dahil-sa-overturn
- /video/news/01/04/21/psg-vaccination-legal-wait-for-probe-results-before-saying-so-says-health-chief
- /business/01/04/21/ayala-cautiously-optimistic-on-2021-growth-wary-of-second-wave-infections
- /news/01/04/21/doh-says-it-did-not-hear-back-from-prc-on-saliva-testing-for-covid-19