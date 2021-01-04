Home  >  News

Pasig opens new one stop shop for business permits

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2021 04:43 PM

Pasig has opened its second one stop shop that aims to boost the city's economy following a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Vico Sotto said on Monday. 

The one stop shop at Ayala the 30th Mall will decongest transactions at the city hall, "bring our services closer to the businesses that give us the biggest bulk of our city's budget," improve ease of doing business, and reduce red tape, Sotto said on Twitter. 

"Kailangan talaga natin alalayan ang ating lokal na ekonomiya ngayon. Sa panahon ng COVID, talagang maraming nagsara, maraming nalugi so we will do everything that we can to make things easier, to make things more convenient for our businesses in Pasig City," the mayor said in a public briefing. 

(We need to assist our local economy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses incurred losses, closed.)

