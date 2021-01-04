Gov't yet to decide on use of cheaper saliva COVID-19 test: PH Red Cross
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 04 2021 08:33 AM
Teleradyo, saliva COVID-19 test, COVID-19 test, DOH, Philippine Red Cross, PRC, Paulyn Ubial
- /news/01/04/21/villanueva-seeks-to-defer-sss-contribution-rate-hikes-during-pandemics
- /news/01/04/21/sotto-files-new-bill-to-renew-abs-cbns-franchise
- /news/01/04/21/tone-toneladang-isda-namatay-sa-sampaloc-lake-dahil-sa-overturn
- /video/news/01/04/21/pasig-opens-new-one-stop-shop-for-business-permits
- /video/news/01/04/21/psg-vaccination-legal-wait-for-probe-results-before-saying-so-says-health-chief