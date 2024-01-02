No Filipino injured by M7.6 quake in Japan: envoy

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Embassy in Japan has yet to receive reports of any Filipino injured in the 7.5-magnitude quake that struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main central island of Honshu Monday.

"Wala pa tayong report na Filipino na na-injured dito sa lindol. Ang nakukuha naming information from our Filipino communities in the affected areas, meron nang napunta sa mga evacuation center, meron na ring napunta sa city hall kasi pinalikas na sila to avoid 'yung possible tsunami," Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Albano said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

She noted there are 860 Filipinos in Yamagata and around 1,000 Filipinos in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a "large tsunami" warning, meaning waves of up to five meters, but no further major incidents were reported and the JMA later downgraded its warning to tsunamis of up to three meters.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which had warned of possible tsunamis along 300 kilometers of coast, also said around four hours after the major quake that the tsunami danger had "largely passed."

Around 33,500 households around the epicenter, in Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures, were without power, local utilities said.

Japan has been hit since Monday by 155 earthquakes including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6, the Japan Meteorological Office said.

Most of the quakes had a magnitude greater than 3 and while the strength has gradually moderated, six strong jolts were still felt early Tuesday, the JMA said. With a report by Agence France-Presse