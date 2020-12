THROWBACK: Kulawo, a native method of cooking using coconut milk

Watch also in iWantTFC

“Local Legends” features how kulawo, a native method of cooking using coconut milk, reflects the way of life in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Lina Salian narrates how she found fortune when she went back to her hometown and work as a tour guide and cook for tourists in Lake Pandin.

She also recalls how she learned the deliberate way of preparing kulawo.

Aurora Filipino Cuisine owner and chef Day Salonga details the laborious method and origin of kulawo.

Salonga then stresses the importance of introducing regional and native homemade cuisines to the younger generation and the world.