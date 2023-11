Carla Guevara-Laforteza on staying loyal to Star Magic for 24 years

Watch more on iWantTFC

Veteran theater actress and singer Carla Guevara-Laforteza took a trip down memory lane as she received on Sunday (November 19) a 24-year loyalty award from ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic.

She mostly appeared in theater projects before making her way to television in ABS-CBN's drama "Ang Munting Paraiso" in 1999.

Carla's daughter, Sophia Laforteza, is also following in her footsteps as a performer, after Sophia was named as a member of HYBE and Geffen's girl group KATSEYE.