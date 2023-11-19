Full interview: Meet Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios

Watch more on iWantTFC

Before being crowned Miss Universe 2023, Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios sat down with ABS-CBN News during the preliminary leg of the pageant in El Salvador on November 14.

Palacios, who has been competing in pageants since she was a teenager, spoke at length about her advocacy for mental health and her bid to make history for her home country as its first-ever Miss Universe winner.

Five days later, she did just that: Miss Nicaragua clinched the coveted crown, besting 83 other international candidates.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)