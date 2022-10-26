Home  >  Life

Winning Moment: Tipid tips para sa Halloween costume

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2022 08:23 PM

May mga Halloween party na ulit. Pero puwedeng gumamit ng mga lumang tela at damit para hindi na kailangang gumastos, lalo't mataas pa rin ang presyo ng mga bilihin. Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Oktubre 2022

