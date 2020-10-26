Palace congratulates Iloilo's Rabiya Mateo for Miss Universe win

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Monday congratulated Ilongga physical therapist Rabiya Mateo for winning the Miss Universe Philippines pageant over the weekend.

"Nag-align ang mga bituwin para siya ang iproklamang pinakatatanging Pilipina sa buong universe. Congratulations to Ms. Mateo and may her reign be fruitful and productive," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(The stars aligned so she could be proclaimed the most outstanding Filipina in the whole universe.)

Roque served as judge in the beauty tilt.

Mateo was the "runaway winner" in the competition's swimsuit and question and answer portions, he said in a radio interview.

"Talagang napakahirap mag-judge. Pero standout talaga si Ms. Iloilo doon sa swimsuit at saka doon sa Q and A niya," he said.

(It is very difficult to judge. But Ms. Iloilo was a standout in her swimsuit and Q and A perfomance.)