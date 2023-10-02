Home > Life Neri Naig responds to criticism over P1K/week meal plan ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2023 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Content creator and former actress Neri Naig has responded to criticism over a P1,000 weekly family meal plan which she crafted and shared with her followers in September. In an interview on Saturday, September 30, Naig admitted that she failed to include a disclaimer that would have ideally provided more details about the ingredients, such as the availability of certain vegetables from her own backyard. Amid what she described as a "negative" chapter, Naig said she opts to focus on those who continue to support her family-oriented content on social media. She also expressed gratitude to those who stood by her, particularly her husband Chito Miranda. (Interview by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Neri Naig, meal plan Read More: Neri Naig meal plan