Neri Naig responds to criticism over P1K/week meal plan

Content creator and former actress Neri Naig has responded to criticism over a P1,000 weekly family meal plan which she crafted and shared with her followers in September.

In an interview on Saturday, September 30, Naig admitted that she failed to include a disclaimer that would have ideally provided more details about the ingredients, such as the availability of certain vegetables from her own backyard.

Amid what she described as a "negative" chapter, Naig said she opts to focus on those who continue to support her family-oriented content on social media. She also expressed gratitude to those who stood by her, particularly her husband Chito Miranda.

(Interview by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News)