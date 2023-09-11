Watch more on iWantTFC

Taong 2011 nang maging Lingkod Kapamilya beneficiary si Sedrick Ocampo. Pumutok ang kanyang appendix at hindi agad naoperahan.

Kwento nya, "may mga nakasabay po ako nasaksak, nabaril, naaksidente. Kumbaga po sa triage po ng hospital po that time, mas pina-prioritize po nila yon kaysa po sa akin na appendicitis."

Ngayon taon nakapagtapos na siya ng Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science. Kasalukuyan din nyang tinatapos ang clinical intership para matupad ang pangarap na maging isang pediatric surgeon.

"Ang reason ko po behind that is kasi syempre yung pinagdaanan ko rin po meron pong involvement ng surgery tapos bata pa po ako noon. Ang gusto ko lang din pong gawin ko po yung lahat ng pwede ko pong magawa in my part para wag na pong maranasan ng mga batang katulad ko yung mga naranasan ko." Ani Ocampo.

— Ulat ni Bernadette Sembrano para sa programang Tao Po (September 10, 2023)