Rev Reviews: 2021 Maxus D60 Elite

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Compact SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles on our roads, so you have to offer something new if you want to stand out.

Chinese brand Maxus has something up their sleeves with their debut in the segment with the 2021 Maxus D60 Elite.

Can this brutish-looking Compact SUV impress or will it drown in the sea of crossovers in the market?

Join Migs Bustos as he puts the 2021 Maxus D60 to the test on Rev.