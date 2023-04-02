Home  >  Life

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

MKML: Netizens kaniya-kaniyang diskarte kontra init ng panahon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2023 09:25 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sagad sa buto ang nararanasang init na panahon ngayon. Kaya may ilang diskarte ang netizens para maibsan ang summer heat. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Abril 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   MKML   Mga Kwento ni Marc Logan   social media   netizens   TikTok   funny videos   tag-init  