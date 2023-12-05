Full interview: Donny, Belle on success of 'Can't Buy Me Love'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano expressed their gratitude to the loyal viewers of "Can't Buy Me Love," which has consistently ranked atop the most watched TV shows on Netflix in the Philippines.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, December 4, the "DonBelle" tandem also thanked their fans for their "patience" for the unfolding of their characters' love story.

To celebrate the holidays and as a thanksgiving for the success of "Can't Buy Me Love," Pangilinan and Mariano announced a December 9 "Christmas party" at Market! Market! in Taguig City.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)