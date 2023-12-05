Home > Entertainment Full interview: Donny, Belle on success of 'Can't Buy Me Love' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 09:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Screen partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano expressed their gratitude to the loyal viewers of "Can't Buy Me Love," which has consistently ranked atop the most watched TV shows on Netflix in the Philippines. In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, December 4, the "DonBelle" tandem also thanked their fans for their "patience" for the unfolding of their characters' love story. To celebrate the holidays and as a thanksgiving for the success of "Can't Buy Me Love," Pangilinan and Mariano announced a December 9 "Christmas party" at Market! Market! in Taguig City. (Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Can't Buy Me Love, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, DonBelle, Netflix, TV, television, teleserye, series Read More: Can't Buy Me Love Donny Pangilinan Belle Mariano DonBelle Netflix