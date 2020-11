WATCH: P-pop group BINI performs 'Da Coconut Nut' on 'ASAP'

Watch also in iWantTFC

Filipino pop group BINI took the “ASAP” stage on Sunday to perform their pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut,” a modern version of the ‘90s song by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

A video of the 8-member girl group performing the same song on “It’s Showtime” recently went viral on social media, with netizens praising their singing and synchronized dancing.

On “ASAP,” member Jhoanna explained why the group chose to promote “Da Coconut Nut” ahead of their formal debut.

“We want to pay tribute to Filipino music and to the National Artist, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab,” she said.

BINI—which trained under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy—is composed of Aiah (19), Colet (18), Maloi (18), Gwen (17), Stacey (17), Mikha (16), Jhoanna (16), and Sheena (16).

