Kylie Verzosa confirms being in 'a private relationship'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa has confirmed being in a relationship anew, saying her new flame is not Filipino and is not part of showbiz.

Verzosa made the candid admission in an interview with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the 25th anniversary celebration of fashion designer Francis Libiran on November 27.

"I'm dating someone. I'm so happy. Honestly, I want to keep it private this time. It's a private relationship, and it's really, really peaceful," she said.

(Interview by Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News)