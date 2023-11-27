Home > Entertainment Kylie Verzosa confirms being in 'a private relationship' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 06:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa has confirmed being in a relationship anew, saying her new flame is not Filipino and is not part of showbiz. Verzosa made the candid admission in an interview with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the 25th anniversary celebration of fashion designer Francis Libiran on November 27. "I'm dating someone. I'm so happy. Honestly, I want to keep it private this time. It's a private relationship, and it's really, really peaceful," she said. (Interview by Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Kylie Verzosa, celebrity news Read More: Kylie Verzosa