22 years loyal: Jane Oineza recognized by Star Magic

Jane Oineza celebrated her 22 years with Star Magic as she received on Sunday (November 19) a loyalty award for sticking with the ABS-CBN talent agency.

From "Maalaala Mo Kaya" to "Wansapanataym," she never failed to showcase her versatility as an actress, conquering different genres like drama, fantasy, and even comedy.

Jane first appeared on television through ads, before debuting in ABS-CBN's 2001 primetime teleserye "Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan."

She then bagged several roles in installments of "Maalaala Mo Kaya," primetime teleseryes, and was an original cast member of kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."