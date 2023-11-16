VIRAL: Vice Ganda uses iconic RuPaul line on 'Showtime'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino fans of the iconic "RuPaul's Drag Race" found reason to be thrilled early this week when comedy superstar Vice Ganda used a popular catchphrase from the US series on noontime television via "It's Showtime."

In the moment that has since gone viral on social media, Vice Ganda, who is regarded as one of if not the most prominent queer personality in Philippine entertainment, commended his co-host Kim Chiu's dance number by saying, "Shantay, you stay."

In the international drag competition, host RuPaul utters the phrase when a contestant is saved from elimination. Otherwise, he says, "Sashay away."

The Philippine edition of "Drag Race" is hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, a known friend of Vice Ganda who also happens to be a mainstay of a Philippine noontime program, "EAT."