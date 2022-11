Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Regine Velasquez joined P-pop boy group BGYO in singing one of their songs at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

BGYO melted the hearts of the fans along with Velasquez as they performed "Mahal Na Kita" from the series "Bola-Bola".

In September, the Asia's Songbird also collaborated with P-pop boy group SB19 at the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage, earning praises from their fans.

